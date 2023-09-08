Karan Johar's One Word Review For Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'Emperor'

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Karan Johar is known to be a man of words. However, he summed up his big shout out for Shah Rukh Khan in just one word. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres on September 7 and fans going crazy over the film. Karan Johar is no exception. He shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from one of his films on his Instagram story and simply wrote, "Emperor!!!!!!!!!" Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and the film is directed by Atlee.

Earlier Karan Johar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story and he wrote, "I just saw the trailer of the century." As a post-script he wrote, "#iykyk". Karan's post came one day after Shah Rukh's interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter). A large section of the Internet thought that Karan's post referred to the Jawan trailer.

The camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar needs no introduction. After Karan's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser released, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a heartfelt note for his friend of decades. In his note, SRK wrote, "Wow Karan Johar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle [Yash Johar] must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew."

In response, Karan Johar reshared SRK's post and said, "Bhai I love you...now and forever!"

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"