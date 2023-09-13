Jawan Reviewed By Chennai Express' Thangabali AKA Nikitin Dheer. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: komzieeeee)

Chennai Express' Thangabali aka Nikitin Dheer joined the long list of celebrities showering love on Jawan. On Sunday, the actor who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express, left a long message on his X handle, praising the actor's stupendous performance in Atlee directorial Jawan. In his review of Jawan, Nikitin wrote, "Just watched #Jawan with family, in a packed auditorium, absolute delight watching Shah Sir @iamsrk you are energy personified in every frame. You inspire all those who aspire @Atlee_dir loved your work! The entire cast is phenomenal. Wish luck to the whole team." To Nikitin's delight, Shah Rukh Khan replied to his tweet on Wednesday night while also inquiring about the actor's well-being. Shah Rukh Khan in his reply wrote, "Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film…. Love u."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Nikitin Dheer worked together in the 2013 comedy film Chennai Express alongside Deepika Padukone.

See SRK's response to Nikitin:

Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film…. Love u https://t.co/ZyM74AtC03 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

SRK also replied to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. To Mr. India's tweet that read, "If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer' A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seemed to agree. The audience's response to Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelming," Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Thank u, Shekhar!! But I'm sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha… Wishing u health and happiness always."

Thank u Shekhar!! But I'm sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha… Wishing u health and happiness always…. https://t.co/shS0jtoOlH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Besides his friends from Bollywood, SRK also replied to several fan pages. See his gold replies below:

Thank u… my love to Malhar and the other Jawan too!!! Tell him I love the sketch!!! https://t.co/dAf1QM5Zod — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Ufff… dance, style, attitude… Even VFX!!! this Jawan has it all. Ha ha! Thank u https://t.co/M6bTnKsiI7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Jawan entered the ₹ 300 crore club on Tuesday. The total earnings of the movie (Hindi version) are ₹ 306.58 crore. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"