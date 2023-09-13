ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Reply To Fan Who Dressed Up As 'Little Jawan'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Just as Jawan has been ruling over the box office numbers, so has Shah Rukh Khan with his adorable replies to videos and pics from his youngest fans. It so happened that on Wednesday, a fan shared pictures of a little boy, dressed in bandages as one of the Jawan looks. Sharing the pics, the fan wrote, "Hey look at that kid in Kashipur at royal cinemas kashipur @iamsrk He is just rocking with this look..As I always say Kashipur loves u..kashipur ka bacha bacha jawan se milna chahta plz come soon here." The adorable pictures didn't go unnoticed as the Pathaan star replied, "Thank u, my little #Jawan!!! He looks the part… my love to Kashipur."

See Shah Rukh Khan's adorable X exchange with a fan:

Thank u my little #Jawan!!! He definitely looks the part… my love to Kashipur!!! https://t.co/OiTy1U8AAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan's feed is filled with posts from his youngest fans. In another fan video shared, we can see a little boy dancing to Jawan song Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The caption alongside the video read, "Here is our Ramaiya from Jawan .. Dance Reel." Replying to the cute video, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Ufff… dance, style, attitude… Even VFX!!! this Jawan has it all. Ha ha! Thank u."

See the adorable video below:

Ufff… dance, style, attitude… Even VFX!!! this Jawan has it all. Ha ha! Thank u https://t.co/M6bTnKsiI7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Coming back to Jawan, the film's total collection at the domestic box office is now ₹ 306.58 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh predicts the film will end its first week in theatres with a "sensational total."

"Jawan is all set to post a sensational total in its extended Week 1. It's a new benchmark for Hindi films. Unprecedented, unimaginable. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr, Tuesday 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh. He also added the breakup from the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film which currently total over ₹ 39 crore.

#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It's a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/gWIldgCMY1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). The film, backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on September 7.