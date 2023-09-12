ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Whose 85-Year-Old Grandmother 'Loved' Jawan

An elderly fan in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, currently basking in the success of Jawan, always manages to take some time out for his fans and so he did on Monday night. When a user on X (previously known as Twitter) posted a video of their 85-year-old grandmother praising Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar replied. In the video, the elderly fan is asked, "Dadi Jawan dekhne ayi ho? (have you come to watch Jawan)." To this she replies, "Haan jawan dekhne aayi hun. Tum log humko laa nahi rahe the. Lekin maine kaha mein toh chalungi. Shah Rukh Khan ki picture humko bahut pasand hai. Hum sab picture dekhte hain (You guys were not bringing me but I insisted I wanted to go. I like Shah Rukh Khan a lot. I watch all his films)."

Posting the video, the fan wrote, "Dear Shah Rukh Khan. My 85 year old dadi is your biggest fan, she made sure that we take her to watch the movie. She loved Jawan and loves you too." Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet and wrote, "Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films."

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films!!! https://t.co/2pyz7Y4Q04 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His film Jawan is a blockbuster already. The film released last Thursday.