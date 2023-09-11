Jawan Star Eijaz Khan's Appreciation Post For Shah Rukh Khan Is All Heart: 'Long Live My King'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: eijazkhan)

Actor Eijaz Khan is over the moon after the starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the smash hit Jawan. The film, which is ruling over the box office is also being praised for the performances by its stellar cast. Expressing his gratitude for being a part of the blockbuster film and for being able to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Eijaz Khan on Sunday treated his fans to a picture with the Pathaan star himself alongside an emotional caption that read, "Ye humaari film hai na teri positivity aur dua se aur acha karegi beta. Dua karna (This film will do well beause of your positivity and prayers)." - SRK. Your touch is full of barkat, your hugs are tightest and warmest; you let everyone shine in your light. Thank you for being you.Poori shiddat se dua karoonga. I get to be a part of the biggest film. And at its heart the most noble. I get to be a part of your history. Long live my King."

Earlier in the day, Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao had shared some pictures from Jawan's post-screening party on Instagram. The makers, on Wednesday (September 6), organised a screening for the film fraternity. In the pictures, Shilpa Rao and her husband Ritesh Krishnan are sharing the frame with one and only Shah Rukh Khan. Next, Shilpa Rao and Deepika Padukone, looking stylish as always, are smiling at the lens. We also get a glimpse of Atlee, Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan in Shilpa Rao's album. Along with the photos, Shilpa Rao wrote, “Jawan post-screening scenes. Shah Rukh Khan, you are such a warm host. Thank you, sir, for everything. Deepika Padukone, you light up the screen always. Nayanthara…you boss lady. Atlee sir congratulations and here's to many more. Thank you guys for all the love you have shown. Humbled and how.”

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote: "#jawan is beyond historic… rewrites record books… highest *single day* and *extended opening weekend* [4 days] ever [#hindi films]… smashes *all* records… thu 65.50 cr, fri 46.23 cr, sat 68.72 cr, sun 71.63 cr. Total: ₹ 252.08 cr. #hindi. #india biz. #boxoffice #jawancreateshistory."

NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jawan a 3.5-star rating in his review and wrote, "SRK carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them."