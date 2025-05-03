Actor Eijaz Khan Buys New Mahindra SUV- No, It's Not Electric

Eijaz Khan taking delivery of his Mahindra Thar Roxx
Actor Eijaz Khan, known for his work on television and movies, has brought home a brand new Mahindra SUV. Recently, celebrities have been buying the brand's electric vehicles like the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The list includes names like Jaaved Jaaferi, Anurag Kashyap, and AR Rahman. However, Eijaz Khan has gone against the trend to buy a Thar Roxx, joining the list of celebrities like John Abraham as the owner of the vehicle.
Eijaz Khan's new SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. Furthermore, it stands on the list of the most popular SUVs in the country. Launched in 2024, the vehicle has gained popularity because of its rich feature list and rugged design, which justifies its off-road capabilities.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a range of powertrain choices, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. The petrol variant is offered in two configurations: one that delivers 160 hp and 330 Nm of peak torque, and another that produces 174 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque.
In the same way, the diesel engine comes in two options: one that produces 150 hp and 330 Nm of peak torque, and the other that generates 172 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. It's important to highlight that the four-wheel-drive option is exclusively available with the diesel engine.
The list of features includes elements like a 10.25-inch screen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, keyless entry, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and more. For safety, the SUV is equipped with a set of Level 2 ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESP, EBD, and more.
