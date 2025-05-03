Tata Altroz Facelift To Launch On May 22: 5 Things That Demand Attention

Tata Altroz Facelift
Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the Altroz facelift, which is set to be launched in the Indian market on May 22. This is a major update considering the lifecycle of the car. Specifically, the premium hatchback has not received any major cosmetic update since it was launched in the country. The launch of the facelift is crucial to help the car hold its ground against its rivals. In the latest teaser, the Indian automaker has revealed the design details of the hatchback. Here is what we know so far.
New DesignThe Altroz features newly designed headlamps now. Although the car's overall shape stays the same, Tata Motors has made some adjustments to give it a refreshed look. As a result, it sports a new set of headlamps. These are all-LED units with eyebrow-style LED DRLs. First introduced on the Curvv, the flush-type door handles have been incorporated into the Altroz facelift as well. At the back, the previously bulky tail lamps have been replaced with sleeker ones. Additionally, the tail lamps are now interconnected. In the video above, they appear more appealing than before.
New InteriorsOn the inside, the Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated to bring a new layout for the dashboard. The car is also expected to get new colours for the upholstery. It will likely carry forward the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on some variants of the Altroz Racer and a fully digital instrument cluster.
FeaturesThe brand has not uttered a word about the list of features. However, it will likely be extended with features like a 360-degree camera, better music system, and more.
PowertrainThe current iteration of the Altroz is available with up to five different powertrain choices - the lineup begins with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; there's also a factory-installed CNG variant, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The CNG and diesel versions of the Altroz are only equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the high-end Altroz Racer comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
RivalsTata Altroz, with these updates, will be able to hold its ground better against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Toyota Glanza.
