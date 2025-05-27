2025 Tata Altroz Vs Rivals: Mileage Comparison

Tata Motors India has recently launched the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Tata Altroz has received a bunch of changes inside out and a few first-in-segment features as well. The hatchback rivals with the likes of cars like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20. The brand has now revealed the mileage figures of the Tata Altroz facelift. Here is a mileage comparison of the 2025 Tata Altroz and its key rivals.

2025 Tata Altroz Vs Rivals: Petrol Mileage Comparison

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is capable of pushing out 90 hp and 113 Nm. The mileage of Altroz's petrol has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to deliver a mileage of around 18-20 kmpl.

Hyundai i20

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza get a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers a mileage of 22.35 kmpl for manual trims and 22.95 kmpl for AMT trims. The Hyundai i20 delivers 20-21 kmpl of mileage for manual transmission trims and 20 kmpl for the IVT trims.

2025 Tata Altroz Vs Rivals: CNG Mileage Comparison

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder CNG engine as an option. It delivers a mileage of 26.90 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza also get a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine option, which delivers 30.61 km/kg. Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 doesn't get a CNG engine option.

2025 Tata Altroz Vs Rivals: Diesel Mileage Comparison

The Tata Altroz is the only hatchback in the Indian market to get a diesel engine option. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 has a diesel engine available previously, however it had to be discontinued due to emission norms.

Toyota Glanza

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine that delivers a peak power and torque output of 90 hp and 200 Nm, respectively. The Tata Altroz facelift diesel delivers a mileage of 223.6 kmpl.