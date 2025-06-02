Tata Altroz Facelift Bookings Open Today: Here's Everything About Maruti Baleno Rival

Tata launched the 2025 Altroz facelift on May 22nd, at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has officially opened the booking window for the hatchback. Prospective customers can register their booking by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 via the official website or visiting their nearest Tata dealership.
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Engine And Powertrain
The Tata Altroz facelift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the options of a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre CNG powertrain with twin-cylinder tech. The transmission options include 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCA, and a newly added 5-speed AMT.
Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Climbs The Elephant Rock, Shows Its Off-Road Capabilities
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Exterior
The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift retains the overall silhouette from its previous iteration. However, it gets a bunch of major changes in the design. These changes can be seen on the front fascia in the form of all-LED headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs, a newly designed grille featuring the Tata monogram. There are changes in the design of the bumper as well to give the vehicle a refreshed look. The Tata Altroz facelift also gets segment-first flush door handles.
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Interior
On the inside, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift gets a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen by Harman supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sharing the occupants' attention with a full-digital HD 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The list of features also includes ambient lighting, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, air purifier, and more.
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Price
The prices of the Tata Altroz facelift start from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a variant-wise pricing of the hatchback.
|Variants
|SMART
|PURE
|CREATIVE
|ACCOMPLISHED S
|1.2 L Revotron Petrol
|6.89 Lakh
|7.69 Lakh
|8.69 Lakh
|9.99 Lakh
|1.2 L iCNG
|7.89 Lakh
|8.79 Lakh
|9.79 Lakh
|11.09 Lakh
|1.5 L Revotorq Diesel
|—
|8.99 Lakh
|—
|11.29 Lakh
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world