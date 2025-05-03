MG Windsor EV Pro Pics Leaked Ahead Of Launch

MG Windsor EV Pro Leaked Pics (Image Source- Reddit)
JSW MG Motor India is expanding the range of Windsor EV with the launch of a new Pro version. This new iteration of the vehicle will be called the MG Windsor EV Pro and is set to be launched in India on May 6. Before the official event, the EV has been spied without any camouflage, and it brings a host of upgrades over the current iteration of the vehicle. This will be seen in the form of changes in the powertrain, slight tweaks in aesthetics, and an extended list of features.
To start with, the electric vehicle will be equipped with a larger battery pack. Currently, the car features a 38 kWh battery pack, which will be upgraded to a 50.6 kWh version. This battery is utilized in the model available in Indonesia, known as the Wuling Cloud EV. It provides an extended range of up to 460 km on a single charge. For comparison, the 38 kWh battery pack offers a range of 332 km.
Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Teased: Here's What Has Changed - Video
In the meantime, the power specifications are anticipated to stay the same. It is expected to feature an electric motor that generates 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is transmitted to the front wheels to move the vehicle forward. Regarding the aspects that will remain unchanged, the MG Windsor EV will retain its existing look. However, we can anticipate some updates, like a new color option. The leaked pictures also confirm the presence of new alloy wheels.
The automaker has also confirmed that the MG Windsor EV Pro will come with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle technology. The V2L features allow the owner to power devices using the car's power. Meanwhile, the V2V can be used to share energy between compatible vehicles.
To start with, the electric vehicle will be equipped with a larger battery pack. Currently, the car features a 38 kWh battery pack, which will be upgraded to a 50.6 kWh version. This battery is utilized in the model available in Indonesia, known as the Wuling Cloud EV. It provides an extended range of up to 460 km on a single charge. For comparison, the 38 kWh battery pack offers a range of 332 km.
Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Teased: Here's What Has Changed - Video
In the meantime, the power specifications are anticipated to stay the same. It is expected to feature an electric motor that generates 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is transmitted to the front wheels to move the vehicle forward. Regarding the aspects that will remain unchanged, the MG Windsor EV will retain its existing look. However, we can anticipate some updates, like a new color option. The leaked pictures also confirm the presence of new alloy wheels.
The pictures also confirmed that the Windsor EV Pro will get changes in the cabin. The pictures of the interior reveal a new light coloured interior. This is in contrast with the black interior offered on the standard version of the vehicle. Apart from that, the list of features now includes ADAS. This is confirmed with the presence of an ADAS badge on the tailgate of the vehicle.
The automaker has also confirmed that the MG Windsor EV Pro will come with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle technology. The V2L features allow the owner to power devices using the car's power. Meanwhile, the V2V can be used to share energy between compatible vehicles.
The current version of the MG Windsor EV is available at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and can reach up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). Due to the changes mentioned, the Windsor EV Pro is anticipated to have a higher price tag.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world