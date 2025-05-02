2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Teased: Here's What Has Changed - Video

The Tata Altroz remains one of the more sophisticated products of the indigenous brand. The premium hatchback has been rivalling the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno with its chic design and 5-star crash-test rating for the last few year. However, it was long-due for an update. And it now, Tata Altroz has shed veils in its facelifted avatar. It centainly looks more modern in its new design theme, taking a rather understated approach for the curves. The lines have become sharper and more straighter now. But what are the big changes? Read on to find out.

Tata Altroz Facelift: New Headlamps

The Altroz now gets redesigned headlamps. While the overall silhouette of the car remains the same, Tata Motors has tweaked a few parts to make it look fresh. Thus, we have a new set of headlamps. These are all-LED unit with eyebrow-style LED DRLs.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Flush Door Handles

First seen on the Curvv, the flush-type door handles have made their way to the Altroz facelift now. While they add to the style statement, aerodynamic improvement is their key forte. However, using them in the Curvv is a task.

Tata Altroz Facelift: 3d Front Grille

Gone is the old piano-black themed grille on the Altroz, comes in a new 3d-style radiator grille on the facelifted model. It looks a little more complicated than one seen on the outgoing model. Nonetheless, add a sense of fresh air to the face.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Connected Tail Lamps

Around the rear, the bulky tail lamps are now replaced with rather slender-looking units. Also, the tail lamps are now connected to each other. In the video above, they look better than what we have earlier.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Launch Date

Tata Motors has not confirmed the official launch date for the Altroz, but it is expected to make its public debut on May 9, while the price announcement could happen on May 22.