Eijaz Khan To Team Up With Ex Pavitra Punia For Dalljiet Kaur's Short Film

Exes Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are all set to reunite for a project, more than a year after their break-up. The couple, who parted ways in September 2023, will now feature in a short film titled Naffs, produced by actor Dalljiet Kaur.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Eijaz shared that he will be seen sharing screen space with Pavitra in Naffs. The film was shot years before their separation.

The actor said, “Humne yeh teen saal (3 years) pehle shoot kiya tha. Iss se zyada I don't want to comment about this. Dalljiet se jaa kar pucho (We shot this three years ago. I don't want to comment more than this. Go and ask Dalljiet)."

Dalljiet Kaur confirmed that the former couple will be seen in her short film, Naffs. She further stated that both the actors were informed about the release.

She said, “Both Eijaz and Pavitra are professional actors. I shot with them when they just came out of the Bigg Boss house and their fans adored them. They were magic on screen. Unfortunately, it took this long to release.”

Dalljiet added, “Yes, I know they are not together anymore, but that's their choice and I respect that. But as individuals and outstanding artists, I think, when they came together, it was literally like fire. It was an amazing experience, their performance, the chemistry, everything was outstanding.”

The actress-producer said that as she doesn't need Eijaz and Pavitra to come together for promotions, they shouldn't have any problem with the film's release.

"They are thorough professionals and have always shown their complete trust and faith in me,” Dalljiet concluded.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple dated for two years before parting ways in September 2023.