Pavitra Punia Reveals Reason For Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend Eijaz Khan: "Too Much Masculinity"

Pavitra Punia has finally opened up about her breakup with Eijaz Khan. The duo, who fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14, used to share glimpses of their relationship on social media. The couple parted ways in September last year. Now, Pavitra has addressed their much-discussed breakup and indirectly referred to Eijaz as a “narcissist.”

In a conversation with Telly Masala, Pavitra Punia said, "Koshish karte rahe. Ab ye baat main bahut auraton ko bolti hoon. Aurat submissive achi lagti hai no doubt. Aurat fragile, feminine achi lagti hai, samjha mujhe. [We kept trying. Now, I say this to many women. A woman being submissive is, no doubt, appealing. A woman being fragile and feminine is considered good, I understand that.]”

She continued, “Lekin jab aurat ek aise bethi hui hai, tab aap usko puchkaroge na? Aap se wo gently baat kar rahi hai na? I tell this to every woman, agar mard dabata hi ja raha hai, then he is a narcissist. Mat raho. Hum dono ka aisa hogaya tha ke ek time pe aake try kiya kiya, fir nahi hua. Kitna hoga? [But when a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don't stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn't work. How much could we keep trying?

Too much masculinity and too much feminine side ka bahut bada role play kiya tha is relationship ne (This relationship played a big role in having too much masculinity and too much femininity on either side,)" she added.

Pavitra Punia also addressed the rumours which suggested that religious differences led to her breakup with Eijaz Khan. She clarified that this was not the case and stated that everyone in her extended family was supportive of their relationship.

The actress further explained, “In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. [They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don't matter.] I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that l am not going to convert myself.”

Speaking about how no one should convert their religion because of their partner, Pavitra Punia added, "Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh. [A person who couldn't even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it, do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won't be loyal to you either.]"

On the work front, Pavitra Punia was last seen in the daily soap Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani.