Pavitra Punia On Her Breakup With Eijaz Khan: 'Our Thoughts Didn't Align'

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who found love on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 parted ways in last year. In a recent interview with IANS, Pavitra Punia opened up about her breakup with Eijaz. She said that their thoughts didn't match at all. She mentioned that after trying for three years, they realised it wasn't working out. Pavitra also spoke about the importance of ending a relationship rather than letting it become more complicated.

Pavitra said, "Soch nahi milti hai. Aap try toh bahut karte hai. Logon ko yeh question mark rehta hai ke teen saal ke baat pata chala ki soch nahi milti hai. (Our thoughts didn't allign. You do try a lot. People have this question mark that after three years you got to know you're thinking didn't match).”

She added, "Teen saal aap try karte ho. Bhaag thodi na jaate hai situations ke saath. So we were trying. It didn't work out. (Trying after three years, you can't run away from situations. So we were trying. It didn't work out)."

"Why to get into a relationship, jisme aage chalkar aur bhi complications ho sakte hai. Woh cheez behter hai ki woh cheez khatam. (Why get into a relationship knowing that there will be complications? It is better if we finish it)," Pavitra Punia concluded.

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan called it quits in September last year. In February this year, the actress confirmed the news of their breakup. Eijaz and Pavitra announced their engagement in October 2022 after dating for two years.

(Inputs from IANS)