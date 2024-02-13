Bigg Boss 14 Couple Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Confirm Break-Up

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in a throwback picture. (courtesy: EijazKhan)

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who reportedly parted ways five months ago, confirmed their break-up in an interview with ETimes. Eijaz and Pavitra announced their engagement in October 2022 after dating for two years. When asked about her relationship status, Pavitra told ETimes, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last." Eijaz also wished Pavitra the best for her future. He told ETimes, "I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas (prayers)."

Eijaz and Pavitra first met on Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 14. Announcing their engagement, Eijaz Khan shared a set of romantic pictures on his Instagram handle. Eijaz wrote in the caption, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It's never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said yes." Eijaz mentioned the date separately in his post as they got engaged on that day. Meanwhile, Pavitra also dropped a romantic comment on the post and wrote, "May the lord protect us from evil eye let there be love love and love." Take a look at the post:

According to an ETimes report, the couple split five months ago owing to compatibility issues but they continued to share an apartment. Last month, Eijaz moved out of the Malad home while Pavitra continues to stay there. The couple haven't deleted pictures of each other from their social media handles yet.

Eijaz has acted in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Shorgul and many more. He played a role of a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit Jawan last year and received praise for his performance. Pavitra has been a part of television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Baalveer Returns and many more.