Sai Pallavi Slams Rumours Stating She Turned Vegetarian For Playing Sita: "Fabricated Lies"

Sai Pallavi threatened to take action against people or portal spreading baseless rumours about her in an angry post shared on X. Sai Pallavi's reaction came after a Tami publication claimed that the actress adopted a vegetarian diet specifically for her role as Sita and even travelled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability. Sai Pallavi will play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Addressing the speculation over her changed diet, Sai Pallavi wrote on X, "Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it's high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease; especially around the time of my films' releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career!"

She signed off the post with these words, "Next time I see any "reputed" page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it's high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026. The second part will hit the theatres during the Festival of Lights in 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will feature Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai as Goddess Sita, and South star Yash as Ravana. Producer Namit Malhotra officially announced the two-part project on Instagram. Sharing a poster of Ramayana, Namit Malhotra wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture - our "RAMAYANA"- for people across the world."