Sai Pallavi’s Old Video Talking About Indian Army Goes Viral, Fans Say Remark Taken

Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Amaran. Ahead of its release, the actress is facing backlash due to a misinterpretation of her statement from the old interview. In the clip, Sai can be heard talking about the Indian Army, describing it as a formidable force that commands respect and instill fear in other armies due to its unwavering strength. The actress added how opinions differ depending on national allegiance, which can lead to Pakistan seeing the Indian Army as a threat just as India views certain groups. Sai Pallavi said, “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes," as quoted by Times Now.

While Sai Pallavi is facing criticism from one side, her fans have extended their support to the actress. Her admirers have shared posts on various social media platforms to support her. One user said, “Sai Pallavi, please don't react to naysayers. We are there for you! We can see the manipulation in the out-of-context video. Please see her full interview before jumping to conclusion!”

Sai Pallavi, please don't react to naysayers. We are there for you! We can see the manipulation in the out of context video. Please see her full interview before jumping to conclusion!https://t.co/x9Q1ijDhmX — Ravi Bhadoria (@ravibhadoria) October 26, 2024

Fans argue that Sai Pallavi's comments regarding the Indian Army were really in support of the Army. “Please see the full interview of Sai Pallavi… this has been taken out of context completely. She never said anything derogatory about the Indian Army. She holds high value for Indian Army,” read one comment.

Please see the full interview of Sai Pallavi… this has been taken out of context completely. She never said any thing derogatory about Indian Army. She holds high value for Indian Army.https://t.co/25S197jZ4m — Narendra Modi Fan (@narendramodi177) October 26, 2024

Amidst the backlash, Sai Pallavi visited the National War Memorial in Delhi. The actress shared the photos from her visit on Instagram and wrote, "I wanted to visit the National War Memorial before starting the promotions for Amaran and went there a few days ago. This sacred temple that houses thousands of “brick-like-tablets” in the memory of every Braveheart, who has laid down their lives for us. I was brimming with emotions while paying respect to Major Mukund Varadarajan AC (P) and Sepoy Vikram Singh SC (P). Gratitude and salutations."

After Amaran, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Ramayan opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a pan-India film Thandel in the pipeline. The project also features Naga Chaitanya.