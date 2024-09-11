Watch: Sai Pallavi Dances To <i>Zingaat, Apsara Aali</i> At Sister's Wedding

Sai Pallavi has been trending for all the right reasons. She had a fun-filled time at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding. Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan recently got married to Vineeth Sivakumar in Tamil Nadu. Videos from the wedding are crazy viral on social media in which Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing her heart out. In one of the videos shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sai can be seen dancing with a family member to the Marathi song Apsara Aali from Natarang. Take a look:

In another video, she can be seen dancing to another Marathi song, Zingaat from Sairat. She can be seen having a blast as family members join her on the dance floor. Take a look:

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan got engaged in January and she shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Sharing the pictures, Sai Pallavi wrote on Instagram, "Bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can't contain 21.01.2024." Here some more famjam pictures.

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam. She has also starred in in Tamil, Telugu hits. Her film credits include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Athiran, Kali, Fidaa, Diya, Virata Parvam to name a few. She was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi. Her upcoming projects include SK 21 and Thandel.

The actress is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Last year, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One."