Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se - Shah Rukh Khan's Favourite Song, Is Out Now

A still from Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. (courtesy: YouTube)

Dunki Drop 3 update - the track Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is now out and it is Shah Rukh Khan's favourite one from the film. The song only has stills of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal missing homeland more than ever as they embark on a journey together. The track has been melodiously sung by Sonu Nigam. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar and Pritam has composed the music. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post that this song is meant for the memories of motherland and people dearest to us. Shah Rukh Khan, releasing the song on social media, shared an extensive note.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon...Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai...apni mitti ka hai...apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai. Hum sab kabhi na kabhi apne ghar se...gaon se...shehar se door nikal jaate hain...zindagi banane ke liye...lekin dil hamaara apne gharon mein hi rehta hai...desh mein hi rehta hai. Mera favourite from Dunki.(Today this song was in my heart, so I am sharing it with you... Raju and Sonu are names that make us feel like they are our own people. And this song, made by both of them, is also ours. Your home belongs to the memories of your people...it belongs to your soil...You can find solace in the arms of your country. We all sometimes leave our house... village... city... to make a life... but in our hearts we always live in our home... My favorite from Dunki)."

Read what Shah Rukh Khan wrote about the song here:

Check out the track Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se here:

Red Chillies Entertainment, sharing a clip from the song, wrote, "Feel the nostalgia for home in every note of this heartwarming melody. Dunki Drop 3 - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se song out now. Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.