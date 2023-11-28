Ahead Of Dunki Release, Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Spotted Outside Dubbing Studio

Shah Rukh Khan pictured outside studio

Ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan and director Raj Kumar Hirani have been finishing the last leg of post-production of the film. Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted outside a dubbing studio. In the video we can see, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in black, coming out of the studio braving the rain. While fans, present over there, can be heard shouting his name, Shah Rukh Khan gets into his car quickly. Raj Kumar Hirani, dressed in a blue shirt, was also pictured outside the studio. However, the actor and director were not captured together. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Raj Kumar Hirani came to him with the offers of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots at a fan meet-and-greet event on the occasion of his birthday. He recalled the time when he didn't realize how big Rajkumar Hirani was as a director and he dilly-dallied with the projects. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "When Raju was narrating Munna Bhai to me, I thought, 'naya director hai kar hi lega agar main bolunga 6-8 mahine baad karenge (He is a new director, he will agree if I will tell him that I will do it after 6-8 months). So, I told him I would do it after 9 months. But he went away. Then when he came for 3 Idiots, I again thought, how big he would have become. Then again he went away. That is when I decided ki ab chance nahi lena (won't take a chance this time). So, when he narrated Dunki, I caught him in the Covid-19 bubble and told him not to go away this time!"

Shah Rukh Khan added, "We became so big for each other that it took us some time to come together. So, during COVID-19 pandemic, I caught him in the bubble and said, Please don't go away this time, make this film (Dunki) with me." Shah Rukh Khan said with a tinge of humour, "I didn't even let Raju meet other heroes. I'm still not allowing him, you never know he might add someone in a guest appearance!"

The teaser and the first song Lut Put Gaya of Dunki released and it received love from the audience. The story revolves around Shah Rukh Khan and his four friends who want to fo to London at any cost. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is Shah Rukh Khan's first project with Rajkumar Hirani.