Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Dance Videos On Dunki Song Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Keep Sending Them In'

Still from Lutt Putt Gaya song . (courtesy: tseries)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is having a blockbuster year. From delivering a superhit like Pathaan to ending the year with Dunki, the actor is making all the right noises. The superstar, who is awaiting the release of his next film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, took time off his busy schedule to reply to several videos where people across all ages, from children to youngsters can be seen dancing to his new song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. In his replies, the actor can be seen motivating and praising his fans' dancing skills while also urging his fans to keep flooding his X (previously known as Twitter) feed with such videos.

Here's how SRK replied to some of the fan videos:

Thank u I love it… send my love to your niece and nephew… maybe I can learn a step or two from this too… ha ha https://t.co/YW1fdlNsBe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2023

Well performed, shot, edited, everything!!! Thank u and keep sending them in…. Big hug to my friends in this one… https://t.co/uiuU8Hlcgp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2023

Watching the little ones dancing to #LuttPuttGaya makes me the happiest…. So nice to see the kids approve!!! Ha ha … love u all https://t.co/69RcsRRfgC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2023

Thank u Bangalore…. Good to see u girls and boys going Lutt Putt…. Love u all https://t.co/IXmqJidYAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2023

Last week, the actor conducted yet another AMA session on X where he entertained several fan questions on his upcoming film Dunki. Asked by a fan to unveil the next song from Dunki, Shah Rukh said, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo (No, no not atall. I am on leave tomorrow. Next Dunki Drop later)."

The Jawaan star also talked about his experience while working with his Dunki co-stars. When a fan asked him, "Want to know how was the work with Tapsee for the second time after Badla," Shah Rukh Khan had only the sweetest reply to give. Name checking Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in his reply, SRK wrote, "@taapsee @bomanirani and # #Vickykaushal are such a fine bunch of actors and all helped me to elevate my performance. Extremely grateful to them all and others in the cast."

Take a look at what SRK had to say about his Dunki co-stars:

@taapsee@bomanirani and # #Vickykaushal are such a fine bunch of actors and all helped me to elevate my performance. Extremely grateful to them all and others in the cast. #Dunkihttps://t.co/dqpUfdaWGh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

On the work front, the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming film Dunki released last week and it is an absolute treat. The track features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu).

Check out the song below:

Lutt Putt Gaya has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.