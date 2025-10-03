OTT Releases This Week: <i>Monster The Ed Gein Story, Steve, War 2</i> And More

As October sets in, the streaming world gears up for a thrilling week of fresh content. This week's much-awaited releases include Charlie Hunnam-starrer Monster: The Ed Gein Story. The series dives deep into the chilling life of one of America's most notorious criminals.

Steve, the emotionally charged story of a reform school headteacher battling both external chaos and inner demons, also hits the OTT platform this week. War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, makes its streaming debut after dominating theatres. Together, these releases promise a healthy dose of entertainment to binge and enjoy.

Let us take a look at the top 10 OTT releases of this week:

1. Monster: The Ed Gein Story (October 3) - Netflix

This is the third season of the Netflix crime anthology series Monster. The new season focuses on the crimes of Ed Gein, a notorious murderer and grave robber from 1950s Wisconsin. Gein's gruesome acts included exhuming corpses and making household items from human remains.

2. Steve (October 3) - Netflix

The psychological drama follows the headteacher of a reform school in the mid-1990s over the course of a single, highly stressful day. His efforts to help his troubled students are set against the challenges of a failing institution and his own mental health struggles.

3. The New Force (October 3) - Netflix

Inspired by real events, the series narrates the story of the first female police officers in Sweden as they join the force in 1958. The show explores their struggles for acceptance and authority in a male-dominated profession.

4. Genie, Make a Wish (October 3) - Netflix

The story centres on a grumpy young woman named Ka-young, who accidentally discovers a magical lamp during a trip to Dubai. This awakens Iblis, an extravagant genie who has been trapped for over a thousand years. Their encounter quickly becomes a wager on the nature of humanity, and their clashing personalities ignite a fantastical romance.

5. The Lost Bus (October 3) - Apple TV+

The film is based on the book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson. The cast includes Matthew McConaughey as bus driver Kevin McKay and America Ferrera as teacher Mary Ludwig, who must save 22 children trapped on their school bus as a deadly wildfire threatens the town.

6. Old Dog, New Tricks (October 3) - Netflix

The plot revolves around a grumpy, financially struggling rural veterinarian named Antón, whose life takes a drastic turn when he is forced to take a job at a high-end pet store. He struggles to adapt to the new environment alongside his niece, who is deeply immersed in the world of social media and influencer culture.

7. Werewolves (October 3) - Hulu

The film is set a year after a supermoon event that turned nearly a billion people into werewolves. During the second supermoon event, a former marine and scientist named Wesley Marshall teams up with fellow scientist Dr Amy Chen to develop a cure for the supermoon-induced mutation.

8. Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (October 3) - Netflix

This documentary takes you behind the scenes with the stars of Rhythm + Flow France. Catch up with iconic participants as they chase their dreams beyond the competition. See how they are shaping their music, finding their sound, and making moves in the industry.

9. Angel Has Fallen (October 4) - Netflix

Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent played by Gerard Butler, finds himself in serious trouble. He is suddenly accused of being behind a deadly attack on the president. With everyone after him, he has no choice but to disappear.

10. War 2 (October 9) - Netflix

The film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the 2019 release War. It was released in theatres on August 14 and is now set to make its OTT debut on Netflix.