Hrithik Roshan Honoured Alongside Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey At Joy Awards 2025

Hrithik Roshan has achieved another milestone. The actor was recently honoured at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for completing 25 years in the film industry. He shared the moment with global icons Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey. A super-proud moment indeed.

Elated at the wonderful opportunity, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

He wrote, “What a joy it was to be at the Joy Awards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you Turki Alalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”

Hrithik Roshan also dropped a snippet from the award ceremony. Major highlights: Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey. In the clip, the two Hollywood stars are seen acknowledging their respective honours.

When it came to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was left visibly overwhelmed. He said, “This is absolutely overwhelming. My thanks to Riyadh and all my fans here. Thanks to Joy Awards. It's truly a very humbling moment for me.”

PS: Hrithik Roshan had our hearts racing in a black suit and maroon blazer.

During his acceptance speech, Hrithik Roshan said, “Thank you. I am humbled, and I am grateful for this, and so encouraged. Look at who I am with. Me holding an award amid the great legends here; this doesn't make sense." Click here to read the full story.

Here's a million-dollar frame from the gala. Oh, Shraddha Kapoor was in the group photo too. She attended the event as a presenter.

Others in the snap were Morgan Freeman, Amanda Seyfried, Hans Zimmer, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Guy Ritchie, Mike Flanagan and Martin Lawrence.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's last Bollywood project was the Siddharth Anand-directed film Fighter. He shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in the action thriller.

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan appeared in the Netflix documentary The Roshans alongside his father filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The documentary sheds light on the trials and triumphs of the Roshan family.