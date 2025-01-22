<i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2</i> Soon? Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol Have A Teaser

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on August 15, 2011, and the film continues to enjoy a massive fandom.

The film had Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead.

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram earlier today, to share a video of Hrithik, Abhay, and him, with what seems like a manuscript titled 'The Three Musketeers.'

A popular scene from the film is when Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar) reveals, that his friends Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), and Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) were called 'The Three Musketeers', in their school. The reason being the trio who were always seen together.

The post was captioned, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial."

Hrithik reacts to the sign, saying, "Unbelievable", while Farhan says, "Outstanding."

Director Zoya Akhtar has been asked several times, about a possible sequel to the 2011 blockbuster.

She had told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time, and everybody is interested."

Zoya had also added, "That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation, and we must give it to them; otherwise, they won't be happy."

While the cast has dropped subtle hints with their latest video, it has made fans get excited about the sequel finally happening.

All eyes are now on how the director, Zoya Akhtar, reacts to the post that has left fans asking for more.

