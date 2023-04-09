Salman Khan Shares New Poster Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan One Day Ahead Of Trailer Release

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Fans of Salman Khan have reasons to celebrate. After a long wait, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out on Monday (April 10) at 6 pm. A day before dropping the trailer, Salman Khan posted a reminder in the form of a new poster. In it, the superstar looks dapper in a suit and a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, Salman Khan said, “Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekho,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film including director Farhad Samji and actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, among others.

This latest update has left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming trailer release for what promises to be an exciting and heart-warming film.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, a new poster for the upcoming film was shared, featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde striking a pose together with beaming smiles on their faces. The poster also included the exciting news that the film's trailer is set to be released on April 10th. Pooja Hegde shared the poster on social media with a caption that read, "When love takes over! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaantrailer out on April 10th," while Salman Khan kept it simple with his own caption, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KiJaan trailer out on April 10th."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.