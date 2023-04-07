Salman Khan Teases Fans With Chiseled Body Ahead Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

For all Salman Khan fans out there, we have a fiery update waiting for your attention. It's a picture from his gym session. Here, Salman is seen flexing his thigh muscles. Oh boy. Our eyes can't take it. Can you believe that he is 57? We can't. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Salman wrote, “21st APRIL #KBKJ [Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan].” The photo has spread like wildfire on social media. TV actor Arjun Bijlani dropped applause emojis. VJ-actress Bani J wrote, “Aare sir! Let's gooooo!!!!” Actor Vindu Dara Singh said, “I remember you put me on your shoulders and danced for 30 mins once, no wonder your legs are ripped.”

Before this, Salman Khan set our screens on fire with his shirtless picture. Here, Salman is relaxing on a sofa. Don't miss his toned abs. In the caption, the actor wrote, “May look like it but definitely not chilling.”



Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres on April 21. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, stars Pooja Hegde and Ventakesh Daggubatti in key roles. Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar are also part of the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Both films are part of YRF's spy universe, which started with Salman's Ek Tha Tiger. Now, as per the latest developments, the much-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan face-off will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

"Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.