Salman Khan On Why Hindi Films Are Not Working: ''Galat Picture Banaoge Toh Kaise Chalega?''

Salman Khan at Filmfare Awards press conference in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi industry which saw back-to-back flops from big names last year. While films featuring South stars minted a whopping amount of money at the box office, Hindi films fell flat on their faces. Salman was asked about this box-office failure of Hindi movies.

Expressing his ideas behind this failure, Bhaijaan said in his style, "I have been saying this for a long time. Hindi films are not working. Ab galat picture banaoge, toh kaise chalega? I have met some new directors and producers who appear to be very 'cool'. They think Hindustan is from Andheri to Colaba. This is not Hindustan. It starts from the east of the railway stations."

Salman also added that, "Jab koi picture banata hai, sabhi sochte hain koi 'Mughal-E-Azam' bana raha hai, aur 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' bana raha hai, par hota nehi hai...(everyone thinks that they are making some Mughal-E-Azam or Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but that's not happening.")

Bhaijan also raised a laugh adding "These words should not bite me. Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padna chaihye (People shouldn't question what kind of film I have made). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, Salman also has action thriller Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)