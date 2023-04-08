Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: New Day, New Poster From Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's Film

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan in the film. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shared a brand new poster from the film on Saturday afternoon. The poster features the film's lead pair Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde posing together. They can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also revealed that the film's trailer will be out on April 10. Sharing the poster, Pooja Hegde wrote: "When love takes over! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer out on April 10th." Salman Khan simply captioned the post: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer out on April 10th."

On Friday, Salman Khan shared a new poster from the film and he captioned it: "Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this month.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.