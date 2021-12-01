Kirron Kher Wants To Complain To Badshah's Mom. Here's Why

A still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

What happens on the sets of TV showIndia's Got Talent doesn't always remain a mystery, thanks to Shilpa Shetty, who loves to document everything that happens behind the camera on the show. Shilpa Shetty, who features as one of the judges on India's Got Talent along with veteran actress Kirron Kher, shared another video from the sets of the show and if it doesn't make you chuckle, we don't know what will. It all began with fellow judge Badshah showing up late on the set. "We have been waiting for over 15 minutes," Shilpa said. To which Kirron Kher added that it was Badshah who was late and added, "We are always waiting for Badshah. I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the (what do you take so much time to do? Were you styling your hair)?"

What followed was Kirron Kher asking Badshah more questions about what takes him so long to get ready. She asked him in Hindi: "Where is your hair? Does it take you so much time to style this hair? You brushed your beard. What do your hair and make-up artists do after that? What is this?" The actress added that she will complain to the rapper's mother. "What is this nonsense? Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi. Baith chup kar ke (I will complain to your mother. Sit quietly)," Kirron Kher told Badshah. He clearly couldn't stop laughing and said, "Galti ho gayi (I made a mistake)."

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post: "Baal baal bache, Badshah... BTS from IGT. #IndiasGotTalent #BTS #gratitude #blessed #workmodeon #setlife." Farah Khan commented on the post: "I love Kiran."

Kirron Kher returned to work last month. The actor-politician, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, returned to the reality show India's Got Talent set as a judge for its new season. Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year.