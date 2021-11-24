Kirron Kher, Battling Cancer, Returns To India's Got Talent Set As A Judge

Kirron Kher on India's Got Talent set. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Actress-politician Kirron Kher, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, has returned to the reality show India's Got Talent set as a judge for its new season. Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year. However, along with her treatment, she continued working from home (more on that later). Now, the 69-year-old actress has begun shooting for India's Got Talent, which she has been judging since season one. On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty, who is co-judging the reality show with Kirron Kher and Badshah for the first time, shared a BTS video from the set and wrote: "BTS on IGT. First day, first show with Kirron Kher and Badshah." Kirron Kher can be seen wearing a face shield in the clip.

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty can be seen having a fun chat with Kirron Kher, hilariously asking the senior actress to adopt her so that she can inherit all of her jewelry. "I come to shootings only to see jewelry," Shilpa can be heard saying in the clip, after which Kirron Kher laughs and says, "Don't be silly." The Dhadkan actress continues: "Mai to kehti hu adopt kar lo mujhe, Sikander (Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher's son Sikandar) thodi pehnega ye (I am telling you, just adopt me, Sikander won't wear your jewelry)." Too funny, Shilpa Shetty.

But Kirron Kher is always ready with the best comebacks. She says: "Usko pehenni padi toh shayad wo bhi pehen lega...the other day I told him that I think I should sell some of my jewelleries because tum shaadi to kar nhi rahe, he said, 'Don't you do it, my wife will wear it'." ROFL.

Kirron Kher was working from home while undergoing treatment for cancer. Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she said: "I've been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I've been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn't letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment" and added that she has to visit the hospital every month for maintenance therapy.

Anupam Kher, in April, revealed in an Instagram post that Kirron Kher has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Read his post here:

Kirron Kher, who has featured in films like Pestonjee, Main Hoon Na and Hum Tum, ventured into politics in 2014, when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).