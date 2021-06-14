Kirron Kher, Fighting Cancer, Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In Adorable Video

Kirron Kher In a still from Anupam Kher's video (courtesy anupampkher )

Veteran actress-politician Kirron Kher celebrated her 69th birthday on Monday with the best possible company - husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander. On social media, Kirron Kher, who is battling cancer, was showered with a whole lot of best wishes and get well soon messages on her birthday. In return, she thanked her fans for sending a whole lot of love her way, in an adorable video recorded by Anupam Kher. "I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and all your prayers," Kirron Kher, with folded hands, said in the video.

Mr Kher, who shared the video on his Instagram, added this message: "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho."

In another video shared by Sikander Kher, he introduced Kirron Kher in these words: "Here she is. Looking stunning." In her video message, Kirron Kher added: "Sikander keeps giving me the messages. Am so happy that you keep remembering me and send me so much love."

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher's birthday began with this heartwarming wish from husband Anupam Kher: "May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world!"

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher revealed Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Last month, Mr Kher addressed rumours about Kirron Kher's health and shared this update: "She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."