Kirron Kher Gets Rs 12 Lakh Notice Over Unpaid Government House Licence Fee

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher has been issued a notice seeking payment of Rs 12.76 lakh in dues as licence fee for a government-allotted house in Chandigarh.

In its notice on June 24, the Office of Assistant Controller (Finance and Controller) Rents in Chandigarh directed Ms Kher to pay the licence fee for T-6/23 house in Sector 7 immediately, otherwise a 12% annual interest will also be charged.

There was no immediate reaction from Ms Kher, who served as a Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh from 2014 to 2019, on the notice. Local authorities charge a licence fee for government residential accommodations.

"It is estimated that the licence fee account of in respect of H.No T-6/23, Sector-7, Chandigarh has been updated upto 12.04.2025 (date of vacation) provisionally and found that a sum of Rs 12,16,738/-have become recoverable as calculated upto 12.04.2025 provisionally under rule S.R. 317-AM-21 of HAC, 1996," the notice said.

According to the notice, the licence fee due stood at Rs 5,725 from July 2023 to October 5, 2024, while the "unauthorised" occupation of the residential accommodation from October 6, 2024, to January 5, 2025, attracted a 100% penalty amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh.

From January 6 to April 12, 2025 (the official date to vacate the premises), a 200% penalty was imposed, which added up to Rs 8.20 lakh.

Authorities added additional interest and miscellaneous charges, including Rs 26,106 and Rs 59,680 as 12% annual interest till April 30.

The two-time MP has been asked to pay the amount either via a demand draft or bank transfer.

