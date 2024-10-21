Anupam Kher Misses Not Having Own Kid With Kirron Kher: "It's A Joy To See A Child Growing Up"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has had a phenomenal filmography, with a career spanning over four decades. However, if there is one thing he misses, it is having a child of his own with his wife Kirron Kher. Recently during an interview, Anupam Kher opened up about feeling an emptiness in his life in the last few years. "I didn't feel it that much before, but now sometimes I do feel like it. I think in the last seven to eight years," he shared.

The actor married Kirron Kher in 1985, and welcomed her four year old son, Sikander, from her previous marriage. Sikander shares the Kher surname. During the interview, Anupam Kher mentioned that the void of not having his own child has nothing to do with Sikander. "It's not like, I am not happy with Sikander, but I think it's a joy to see a child growing up. It's a joy to see bonding and this is an honest answer to you."

"I could have avoided answering this, but I don't want to do that. But, it's okay. It's not a tragedy in my life. But, I sometimes feel it would have been a nice thing," the Uunchai actor added.

Anupam Kher further elaborated how this blank space in his life caught up to him with age. "All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander," he reminisced.

"I work with kids in my organization: The Anupam Kher Foundation. We do a lot of work with children, and sometimes when I see my friends' children and things like that... (I miss having children) but, it's not a sense of loss," he continued.

Anupam Kher was earlier married to actress Madhumati Kapoor, while Kirron Kher was to Gautam Berry. The two actors had met in a drama group and got married soon after.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is getting ready for the release of his directorial venture Tanvi The Great. This is his second direction, after 2002's Om Jai Jagadish.

