Kiran Rao's Sunday Famjam With Ex-Husband Aamir Khan And Son Azad: 'Rao-Khan Holiday'

Kiran Ro shared this image. (courtesy: KiranRao)

Kiran Rao spent a fun-filled Sunday with ex-husband Aamir Khan and son Azad. Kiran shared lovely snaps on her Instagram stories. In the first picture, Kiran Rao can be seen clicking a selfie. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Azad can be seen dressed in shades of white. Kiran Rao captioned the picture, "Rao-Khan Holiday." In the second picture, Kiran and family can be seen posing with their friends against the backdrop of a lush greenery. Kiran wrote in the caption, "Sunday Funday." Take a look:

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan celebrated his mother's birthday with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, sisters Nikhat and Farhat, sons Junaid and Azad, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare along with other friends and family members. Pictures from the festivities were shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aamir Khan on social media. Take a look at the pictures here:

#AamirKhan Celebrates His Mom Zeenat Hussain's 90th Birthday pic.twitter.com/v5JU0SfkrF — Irina Romanova (@Sabrina_AKF) June 14, 2024

In an interview with NDTV earlier this year, Kiran Rao talked about her decision to publicly announce her divorce. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "It was a conscious decision because in some ways, we do realise that...You know you are in the public gaze. You are living your life very publicly. What we were doing was completely legal, morally and ethically fine. It's better to be upfront about it and not let people guess about it."

Kiran Rao added during the interaction, "Then what happens is even after you have said it, people can assign meaning to it but when you don't, it's very easy for people to be catty. And we have seen how big public personalities have been dragged through things when they are going through trouble and painful times."

On the work front, Kiran Rao made a directorial comeback after a decade with Laapataa Ladies. The film received a lot of love from audience and critics alike. The film has been co-produced by Aamir Khan's production house.