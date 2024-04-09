Kiran Rao To NDTV On Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding And Why She Was MIA At The Reception

Kiran Rao shared this image with family. (courtesy: raodyness)

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, in a recent interaction with NDTV's Abira Dhar, decoded the outfits she wore to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding. Kiran Rao revealed that she wore her mother's 60-year-old saree to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding. Kiran Rao told NDTV, "It was my mother's saree. I had never worn it. I had got it thinking I will wear it to my wedding, where I wore white, a Kerala saree." She added, "You know, I did not think about Ira's wedding clothes because I was so busy with post-production of my film that I genuinely did not give it thought till like literally 5-7 days before."

Kiran Rao also revealed that she had to skip Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai because she tested positive for Covid-19. Kiran Rao added that for the reception - she planned to wear a designer piece - a Raw Mango saree. However, she had to skip the event due to her Covid diagnosis. "In fact, for the reception, I was planning to wear a designer thing but I did not end up going because I got Covid. So, I was sick, I did not make it to the reception and I had a beautiful Raw Mango thing planned," Kiran Rao said. She added, "The rest, I just genuinely wanted to keep it easy because as a family, we are like chill and we like being relaxed and we are not very formal people."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married in Udaipur in January. The wedding festivities were followed by a grand starry reception in Mumbai. The couple got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.