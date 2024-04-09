"Aamir Khan Is Very Funny": Kiran Rao To NDTV On Ex-Husband And Son Azad

Kiran Rao with Azad and Aamir Khan. (courtesy: raodyness)

Filmmaker Kiran Rao spoke to NDTV's Abira Dhar bout her love for films, her latest release Laapataa Ladies and her equation with ex-husband Aamir Khan. Kiran Rao talked about Aamir Khan's sense of humour and how the two bonded over books. Kiran Rao told NDTV, "Aamir oddly enough doesn't watch enough films but he is just the kind of guy...He used to read a lot and he is very funny. We connected a lot on books. On retelling of incidents... He really used to crack me up a lot. Funny guy. I think we connected a lot on the kind of things that are important to us, just socially. Telling the kind of stories we want to tell. Why are we doing this. So it was more of that."

During her interaction with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Kiran Rao also described what her fam-jam sessions with Aamir Khan and son Azad are like. Kiran Rao said, "You know, we keep trying to make Azad watch films. He doesn't like films. He likes only Anime and like Manga and all this other kinds of stuff. And we are like, live action, he is like, not interested. He saw my film and he liked it, thankfully. I dragged him. He is actually a really funny guy... great sense of humour. I like to think I am kind of funny also."

Kiran Rao added that board games and sports are often a part of her fam-jam sessions with Aamir and Azad. "When we get together, often its sports. Its like Pickleball, going for a swim, spending time with his grandmothers and his grandfather. That is what we do together. Board games, that is what we do together as a family."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."