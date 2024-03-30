ICYMI: Kiran Rao Had This Much Fun During 'Holi Weekend' With Her Son Azad

Kiran Rao shared this image. (courtesy: raodyness)

Drop whatever you are doing and check out Kiran Rao's Instagram for a peek into her fun-filled "Holi Day" weekend retreat. The filmmaker celebrated the festival of colours with her son Azad and her friends Kaveri Mehrotra and Prakash Ahuja. Kiran shared a delightful collection of pictures and videos from the mountain getaway, starting with a snapshot of herself and Azad with their faces smeared with colours. The clip includes Azad diving into the pool and engaging in games with his friends. We could also spot Kiran and Kaveri enjoying in the pool and Prakash doing a headstand. In the caption, Kiran Rao wrote, “So this Holi weekend we brought in the summer largely underwater, amid flowers (of the splendid Erythrina/ Coral Tree and Careya/ Kumbh tree) - under a spectacular fiery moon….”

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who was part of Kiran Rao's latest film Laapataa Ladies, was among the first ones to comment on the post with a few blue heart emojis.

Last month, Kiran Rao revealed how her ex-husband Aamir Khan wanted to play the role of Ravi Kishan's character of Inspector Manohar in Laapataa Ladies. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kiran revealed, “He (Aamir Khan) wanted to play Inspector, Ravi Kishan's character. And you know he would have been great. Honestly, it would have made a huge difference in the box office and all the rest of it. So in many ways, I keep being asked, ‘Arey aapne Aamir Khan ko nahi liya? [You didn't cast Aamir Khan]?' So it is true.”

Stating the reason behind not picking Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao added, “It was a bit of a dilemma honestly, because you know he is a great actor. He is a superstar, so he would put bums on seats, as they call it. I just felt like you know his being a big superstar would have changed your perception or the expectation from the rule. Actually, the beauty of the character is his unpredictability, you don't know what he is going to do next. And with Aamir somewhere subconsciously, being the kind of star he is, there would have been I felt some pressure on the character. Also, Ravi Kishan is just such an organic fit. He is so good with his puns. He knows those people. He is very very real in that space.”

In case you don't know, Aamir Khan also co-produced Laapataa Ladies.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got married in 2005. The duo welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Both of them parted ways in 2021.