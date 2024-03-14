To 'Chotelal' Aamir Khan, With Love From Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan in a picture. (courtesy: raodyness)

It's Aamir Khan's birthday, and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, cannot keep calm. To wish the actor, Kiran has shared a picture clicked during Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's mehendi festivities on her Instagram Stories. In the frame, Aamir and Ira can be seen sitting in the lush green garden. While Aamir's hand rests on Kiran's shoulder, she has also wrapped her arm around the star's back. Aamir is looking into the camera and Kiran flashes a million-dollar smile. To wish the star on his special day, Kiran Rao wrote, “HBD to my Chotelal.” She also added two red heart emojis to the text. Did we hear aww, already?

In another upload, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen standing with Aamir's production house's team. We also spot a chocolate cake to mark the celebration. “Happy Birthday to the boss from all of us,” reads the text attached to the picture.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao worked together in Lagaan. The duo started dating in 2004 and got married in 2005. They parted ways in 2021. Kiran and Aamir continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta. In a recent interview with Zoom, Kiran clarified that she started dating Aamir after his divorce from Reena. She said, “Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely did not. He had his own life going on. In fact (he) went through his divorce after that. Aamir and I actually got together during Swades because he was going to be shooting Mangal Pandey and they were recceing in and around where we were shooting Swades. We had just shot a couple of commercials together with Ashu for Coke. Coke Punjabi and all of those. And that is where Amir and I reconnected, because like for 3-4 years after Lagaan, I had not really been in touch with him.”

Kiran Rao continued, “In fact on Lagaan, I barely had any interaction with him (Aamir Khan) because he had his own make-up artist. I was dealing with most of the other actors. Of course, I was dealing with him as well, but Nicole used to do only his make-up. I had like 50 actors to put through all the other makeup departments. So on Lagaan, we had a friendly relationship and I kind of hung out with him. But I had my own gang. I was seeing somebody else on Lagaan. That's another story. But when we did start hanging out in 2004, everybody assumed that it had started and that this had caused the divorce, which was not the fact.”

On the professional front, Kiran Rao recently directed Laapataa Ladies. The film released on March 1, was co-produced by Aamir Khan.