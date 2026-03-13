Weekend Binge: <i>PK</i> To <i>Dangal</i>, Celebrate Aamir Khan's 61st Birthday With His Top 10 Films

Aamir Khan turns 61 on Friday, March 14. Over the decades, he has built a strong and diverse filmography in Hindi cinema. The star will next be backing two projects, Ek Din and Lahore 1947. Aamir's journey in the film industry spans more than five decades. He first appeared as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and went on to become one of Bollywood's most dependable stars. From romance and comedy to sports dramas and social stories, he has explored many genres.

Here's a look at some of his most popular films that are perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

PK (Netflix)

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Aamir Khan plays an alien trying to understand human behaviour. What really stands out is his childlike curiosity and strange way of asking questions.

3 Idiots (Prime Video)

This project remains one of the most loved campus stories in Bollywood. The dialogue “All Is Well” lives in our heads rent-free. The film also has strong performances from R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

Fanaa (Netflix)

Meet Aamir Khan in the role of a charming tourist guide with a secret identity. The chemistry between Aamir and Kajol is truly unmissable.

Sarfarosh (Prime Video)

The film looks at cross-border crime and national security. What people remember most is the tense investigation scenes. The villain, played by Naseeruddin Shah, is calm yet dangerous.

Ghajini (ZEE5)

Ghajini is known for Aamir Khan's dramatic physical transformation. His muscular look became a major talking point before release. The story follows a man with short-term memory loss seeking revenge.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Prime Video)

This movie explores the life of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey. Aamir Khan's long hair and moustache instantly catch attention. The film recreates the events leading to the 1857 uprising.

Lagaan (YouTube)

Lagaan is often called one of Bollywood's most ambitious films. Aamir plays a villager who challenges British officers to a cricket match.

Raja Hindustani (JioHotstar)

Aamir Khan's simple and sincere character as a taxi driver is the highlight of Raja Hindustani.

Andaz Apna Apna (Prime Video)

This comedy has become a cult classic over the years. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan play two lazy dreamers chasing money and love. The humour comes from silly situations and funny misunderstandings.

Dangal (Prime Video)

Dangal tells the inspiring story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.