Shabana Azmi Reviews Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'Delightful Film'

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies found its latest fan in veteran actress Shabana Azmi. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress on Sunday wrote an elaborate post, praising Kiran Rao for creating a "delightful" film such as Laapataa Ladies. Heaping praises on the entire cast and cast, Shabana Azmi wrote, "What a delightful film # Kiran Rao's#Lapata Ladies is.so well written with authentic atmosphere and lovely performances by the cast with #Ravi Kishen topping them all. The audience was laughing and clapping. Kudos to Kiran Rao. Please go and watch the film Now .Such little gems must be patronised by audiences."

Ahead of Laapataa Ladies' release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the attendees. After watching the film, KJo wrote a long appreciation note on his Instagram handle. He expressed, "I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year. Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran."

Karan Johar continued, "Addressing potent issues with humour, oodles of charm and superlative performances Laapataa Ladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you're doing this weekend and watch this ovation-worthy film! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors... the solid technicians... The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! And props to Aamir Khan Productions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence."

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies continues to experience ebbs and flows at the domestic box office. The film, inching closer to the ₹10 crore mark, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also play significant roles in Laapataa Ladies. The movie has been jointly backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.