King Of Kotha Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Suriya Cheer For Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan'sKing Of Kotha is out now and it was released by stars across the country. From Shah Rukh Khan to Suriya, Nagarjuna and Mohanlal, everyone cheered for the film on social media. Shah Rukh Khan gave a loud shout out to the film and he wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, Dulquer. Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success." Replying to SRK's tweet, the actor wrote, "Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir! This is such a huge moment for me. Fanboy forever."

Read Dulquer Salmaan and SRK's Twitter exchange here:

Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan wasn't the only star that gave a shout out to Dulquer's new project. Suriya tweeted, "This looks like a bloody good blast! Presenting the KOK Trailer Dear brother. All the very best to you and the team." Dulquer Salmaan replied, "Thank you soooooo much Anna! You made my day! Thank you for the support. Only love always."

Thank you soooooo much Anna !!!! You made my day !!! Thank you for the support. Only love always !!! — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

Dulquer's father and superstar Mammootty tweeted, "Here's the official trailer of King Of Kotha. Best wishes to the entire team."

Nagarjuna's tweet read, "This is so riveting dear Dulquer. Go and rock the box office with King Of Kotha. "Thank you sooooo much Nag Sir! This is so special. Your blessings and support always," read Dulquer's reply.

Thank you sooooo much Nag Sir !!! This is so special. Your blessings and support always — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

Superstar Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy to present the #KOKTrailer. My hearty wishes to the entire team of King Of Kotha. Dulquer replied, "Thank you sooooooo much Etta! This means the world to me and the team! Thank you for the support and encouragement always! Lots and lots of love."

Thank you sooooooo much Etta !!!! This means the world to me and the team ! Thank you for the support and encouragement always ! Lots and lots of love — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

Check out the trailer of King Of Kotha here:

The film has been directed by Abhilash Joshiy and it is slated for an August 24 release. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.