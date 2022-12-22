Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amal Sufiya On 11th Anniversary With A 'Super Late' Post

Dulquer Salmaan shared this picture. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan has dropped a "super late post" wishing his wife Amal Sufiya on their 11th wedding anniversary. The actor got married to Amal Sufiya on December 22, 2011. Along with three adorable photos, the actor wrote a long note summing up his 11-year-long journey with his wife Amal. He began his note with these words, "Super late post! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it's not on the gram ?" He added, "Happy Eleven Years Am ! I don't know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else's story. But here we are now. Writing our own."

He concluded the note with these words, "To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here's to us!" Soon after the actor shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Happy anniversary with a heart emoticon." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happiness in truckloads" and Diana Penty commented, "Happy Anniversary, you guys!!"

Here have a look:

Dulquer Salmaan often shares pictures with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. In September, Dulquer Salmaan dropped an adorable post wishing his wife on her birthday. While, in May, he shared many happy pictures and wrote a sweet note.

Here have a look at the posts:

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, co-starring Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Next year, he will be seen in King of Kotha.