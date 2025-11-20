Bhagyashri Borse Opens Up About Being "Hesitant" To Slap Co-Star Dulquer Salmaan In <i>Kaantha</i>: 'He Was Ready And Asked For It'

The Tamil drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, has received glowing reviews. In a recent interaction, Bhagyashri opened up about some of the scenes from the film, particularly one where she had to slap Dulquer and felt uncomfortable doing so.

Speaking to Sudhir Srinivasan on his podcast, Bhagyashri revealed, "Obviously, behind the scenes, I was a little hesitant about doing the same, but I think he (Dulquer) wanted that perfection. We really went for it, and he was ready to go through that to get that performance out of him, and I respect that. But I was really, like, hesitant. It's the first time I've ever done it."

She added that Dulquer Salmaan's face turned red after the scene.

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, the 2025 Tamil-language period drama was initially rumoured to be inspired by the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, though the makers later confirmed it is a fictional work.

The film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

Set in Madras in the 1950s, Kaantha follows Ayya, a renowned Tamil filmmaker, and his tense relationship with actor T. K. Mahadevan, whose fame he helped establish.

The conflict escalates when Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric performance from Shaantha to Kaantha to enhance his public image, eventually leading to a murder investigation involving Mahadevan, Ayya, or Kumari.

