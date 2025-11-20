Bhagyashri Borse Opens Up About Being "Hesitant" To Slap Co-Star Dulquer Salmaan In <i>Kaantha</i>: 'He Was Ready And Asked For It'

The Tamil drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, has received glowing reviews. In a recent interaction, Bhagyashri opened up about some of the scenes from the film, particularly one where she had to slap Dulquer and felt uncomfortable doing so.
- Speaking to Sudhir Srinivasan on his podcast, Bhagyashri revealed, "Obviously, behind the scenes, I was a little hesitant about doing the same, but I think he (Dulquer) wanted that perfection. We really went for it, and he was ready to go through that to get that performance out of him, and I respect that. But I was really, like, hesitant. It's the first time I've ever done it."
- She added that Dulquer Salmaan's face turned red after the scene.
Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, the 2025 Tamil-language period drama was initially rumoured to be inspired by the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, though the makers later confirmed it is a fictional work.
The film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.
Set in Madras in the 1950s, Kaantha follows Ayya, a renowned Tamil filmmaker, and his tense relationship with actor T. K. Mahadevan, whose fame he helped establish.
The conflict escalates when Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric performance from Shaantha to Kaantha to enhance his public image, eventually leading to a murder investigation involving Mahadevan, Ayya, or Kumari.
