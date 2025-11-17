<i>Kaantha</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Sees A Dip

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati's period drama Kaantha opened to solid word-of-mouth at the box office.

What's Happening

While the film initially showed growth in its earnings, its collection dipped slightly on the third day.

As per Sacnilk estimates, Kaantha earned Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day. The film picked up by 14.94 per cent on day two, bringing in Rs 5 crore.

However, Sunday saw another dip, with collections slipping back to Rs 4.35 crore.

This puts the three-day domestic total at Rs 13.22 crore, while overseas earnings stand at Rs 5 crore.

On Sunday, the film registered a 26.70 per cent overall Tamil occupancy, slightly lower than Saturday's numbers. Kaantha is currently screening in 1121 Tamil shows across India.

Pondicherry recorded the highest turnout with 26 shows, followed by Chennai. In Chennai, the film had 390 shows and a 37 per cent occupancy.

Mumbai registered a 24 per cent Tamil occupancy across 28 shows, and Delhi-NCR reported 20 per cent with 16 shows.

Background

Ahead of its release, the film faced a legal issue when MK Thaygaraja's grandson moved the Chennai court seeking a stay, alleging the film portrayed Tamil cinema's first superstar in a defamatory light.

The court asked the makers to respond, and the hearing is scheduled for 18 November. Despite the controversy, Kaantha released worldwide on 14 November.

The Telugu version saw a 16.96 per cent occupancy on Sunday across 842 shows in India. Chennai again led with a 39 per cent turnout over 12 shows. Warangal followed with 27 per cent across 26 shows.

In Mumbai, the Telugu version logged a 12 per cent occupancy with 7 shows, and Delhi-NCR reported the same percentage across 12 shows.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, the cast features Bhagyshri Borse, Samuthirakani and Bijesh Nagesh.

The film is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.