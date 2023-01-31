For Dulquer Salmaan, KGF Star Yash Is "Kindest And Best Host"

Dulquer Salmaan is a fan-favourite for obvious reasons. The actor is loved for his charismatic performances on-screen and his affable personality off-screen. On Tuesday, he interacted with fans during a Q and A session on Twitter. A fan asked Dulquer Salmaan to describe KGF star Yash. The fan wrote, “Few words about Yash?” To this, Dulquer Salmaan said, “The kindest and best host. Sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysore. So much love for the Rocking Star!”.  Yash is often referred to as the “Rocking Star” by his fans. 

Dulquer Salmaan even expressed his wish to do a Kannada film. A fan asked him, “You have made films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Do you have any current plans for a Kannada film?”

To this, Dulquer replied: “I would love to. Love all the great cinema the Kannada film industry is making and have had the most wonderful interactions with actors and directors I've met.”

As part of the interaction, one fan also asked Dulquer Salmaan to do more Tamil and Malayalam films. “Maybe this year that's on the cards,” the actor said.

That's not all. Another fan also asked Dulquer Salmaan about the status of his film King Of Kotha .“Final leg!” was the reply.


 

“How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for King Of Kotha?” one Twitter user asked. Dulquer Salmaan replied, “Haha good one! Let's just say this is the most physically challenging film I've done in a long time.”


 

During the interaction, Dulquer Salmaan also shared his favourite scene from the Mani Ratnam film OK Kanmani. Replying to a fan, he said, “The church meet-cute!”

Dulquer Salmaan was also asked if he was planning to do any Bollywood films. To this, the actor said, “I'm definitely reading a lot of scripts.”


 

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the thrillerChup: Revenge of the Artistalongside Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

