Kim Sharma's Old Pic With Shamita Shetty Is A True Throwback Thursday Treat

Kim Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights Kim Sharma shared a post on Thursday

She posted a throwback photo

Kim frequently shares throwback pictures on social media

Kim Sharma sure knows how to make the best use of "Throwback Thursday." The actress took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans by sharing an old photograph of herself, which also features actress Shamita Shetty and former model Michelle Tung. Kim and Shamita have shared screen space in the 2000 film Mohabbatein but more on that later. Sharing the throwback photo, which features the trio happily posing for the cameras, Kim Sharma revealed that the picture was taken in a make-up room in 1999. She wrote: "Throwback to make-up rooms and make believe circa 1999. #tbt."

Minutes after the actress Instagrammed the photo, one of the users dropped a comment, which read: "Mohabbatein days."

Check it out:

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the main roles. It also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Going by Kim Sharma's latest post, it wouldn't be wrong to say that her throwback game is getting stronger every day. In case you haven't seen her other throwback pictures, take a look here:

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Since then, she has featured in several films such as Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.