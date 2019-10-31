Kim Sharma's Throwback Thursday Post Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Kim Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights Kim Sharma posted a throwback picture on Instagram Kim could be seen dressed in a bikini in the picture "Living life the only way I know and you know," Deanne Panday wrote

Actress Kim Sharma made the best use of "Throwback Thursday" and shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile. The 39-year-old actress might not have revealed when or where the picture was taken but she looks absolutely stunning in the picture. Kim can be seen dressed in a white bikini in the picture and hair can be seen styled in pigtails. Just like us, Kim's Instafam also loved the picture and remarks like "Water baby," and "you look stunning" were seen in the comments section. Kim can be seen smiling with all her heart in the picture. Deanne Panday also commented on Kim's photograph. She wrote: "Living life. It's the only way I know and you know."

Check out the post here:

Kim Sharma posted a picture of herself dressed in a colourful bikini a few days ago on Instagram. She trended big time for the picture. The caption on her post read: "Happy Girl." In case you are wondering which picture we are talking about, take a look at the aforementioned post here:

The actress is also a fitness enthusiast. Kim frequently posts pictures from her yoga and fitness session on Instagram. Take a look at a few posts here:

Kim Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. Kim has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.