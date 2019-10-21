The Internet Is Utterly Smitten By Kim Sharma Chilling In A Bikini

Kim Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Trust Kim Sharma to drive away your Monday blues. The 39-year-old actress delighted her fans on Sunday night by sharing a stunning photo of herself, which instantly set the Internet ablaze. In the photograph, "happy girl" Kim Sharma can be seen having a gala time in a pool in a bright multicoloured bikini. Her priceless smile in the photo is winning hearts on the Internet. Instagramming the picture, Kim Sharma captioned it: "Happy girl." Reacting to the photo, Kim Sharma's friends from the industry dropped comments on her post. Amrita Arora and filmmaker Mushtaq Sheikh were one of the first ones to comment. "Happy and incredibly stunning," wrote Mushtaq while Amrita expressed her opinion by using several fire emoticons in the comments section.

Kim Sharma's fans also flooded her post with comments such as "stunning" and "beautiful." One user on the Instagram wrote: "You're such an inspiration Kim" while another commented: "You look like an 18-year-old girl."

Kim Sharma often treats her fans by sharing amazing pictures of herself in bikinis. Earlier this month, she shared a throwback picture of herself, in which she could be seen sitting on a swimming pool ladder. Prior to that, she posted a photo of herself in a black-and-blue swimsuit and wrote: "I need a pool day."

On the work front, Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. Since then, she has featured in several films such as Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

