Kim Sharma's Pic With Rumoured Ex Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech Is 'Good Vibes Only'

Actress Kim Sharma didn't travel too far in the throwback timeline on Thursday but delighted fans with a lovely treat, which she hashtagged as: "#TBT." Kim Sharma, who is rumoured to be Yuvraj Singh's former girlfriend, shared a photo of herself with the former India cricketer and his actress wife Hazel Keech to say: "Good vibes only." The photo is an inside moment from Yuvraj Singh's retirement party from last month - in the adorable click, Kim Sharma and Hazel Keech can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as they celebrated Yuvraj Singh's cricket legacy at the party. Without further ado, take a look at Kim Sharma's post for Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh reportedly dated over a decade ago and apparently parted ways in 2007 but they continue to maintain a good rapport over the years. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech married in November 2016.

Kim Sharma was one of the early guests to arrive at Yuvraj Singh's glitzy retirement party, which was hosted by Hazel at a Mumbai club in June. The guest-list also included names such as Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Nita Ambani and also celeb couples from the cricket world - Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig and Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially.

