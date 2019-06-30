Inside Yuvraj Singh's Retirement Party With Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Kim Sharma And Other Stars

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (L), Kim Sharma (R) at the party.

Bollywood and cricket stars converged at Yuvraj Singh's retirement party which was held on Saturday night in Mumbai. All eyes were on man of the night Yuvraj Singh, who looked charming in a black shirt and a pair of white trousers. Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech topped a pair of black leather pants with a printed top. Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar showed up together at the party dressed in relatively casual outfits. Nita Ambani, Raveen Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra, Km Sharma were also spotted at the party. See the pictures from last night here:

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh at the party.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar.

Yuvraj Singh's rumoured former girlfriend and actress Kim Sharma arrived at the party dressed in a leopard print dress strapped dress with side slit.

Kim Sharma photographed at the party.

Raveena Tandon's plus one for the party was her husband Anil Thadani. Raveena looked pretty in a soft ink dress. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra came with his wife and film critic Anupama Chopra.

Raveena and Anil Thadani(L), Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra.

The sports section was well-represented by tennis player Sania Mirza, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Kaif and Ashish Nehra who arrived solo.

Sports stars at the party.

Many stars came with their respective partners, which included Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig and Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially.

More guests photographed at the party.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani came along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and they happily posed with Yuvraj Singh, who was a part of the IPL team Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

Nita Ambani photographed at the party.

Yuvraj Singh formally announced retirement from international cricket after a career spanning 19 years and after playing 402 matches for India. He said during a press conference: "Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today."

